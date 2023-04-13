 
Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar to her father’s grave in Malaysia: Photo

Michelle Yeoh has recently shared a glimpse of her Oscars trophy with her to her father’s grave in Malaysia.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of her holding Oscars trophy in front of her father’s grave.

For the unversed, Yeoh visited her parent’s grave to mark Qing Ming, which is a Chinese traditional festival observed in several south Asian countries where people visit tombs of their ancestors and clean them and make food offerings.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Brought Mr O home. Without my parents’ love and trust and support… I wouldn’t be here today… love so much.”

Last month, Yeoh won the award for Best Actress for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

During her acceptance speech, the 60-year-old star said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof [to] dream big, dreams do come true.”

“Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime. Never give up,” she added.

Meanwhile, Yeoh’s victory at the Oscars was the first win for Asian actors in the category itself. 

