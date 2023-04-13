 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan reportedly undergoes angioplasty

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

David Dhawan is famous for making films like: Partner, Coolie No.1 and more
David Dhawan is famous for making films like: Partner, Coolie No.1 and more

Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan, who is also a renowned filmmaker, reportedly undergoes an angioplasty at one of Mumbai's hospital.

David has been facing health issues for about two years due to his diabetes. Although he was doing better now, but he has reportedly undewent an angioplasty at the the HM Reliance Hospital Mumbai.

However, the process took place a week back but has been reported now.

According to ETimes reports, a stent has been implanted in the Coolie No.1 director's heart. Sources revealed: "Mrs Lali Dhawan, Varun and Rohit were very worried during the phase that his heart problem began, but everything is fine now. Touch wood."

The 71-years old director is famous for many films namely: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Mein Tera Hero, and many more. He last directed the remake of his own 1995 film Coolie No.1 that starred his son Varun alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in 2020 on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, David Dhawan has also directed Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt denies rumors of him suffering injury while shooting for 'KD'

Sanjay Dutt denies rumors of him suffering injury while shooting for 'KD'
Kajol shares people's judgement about her in past: 'She is dark, she is fat'

Kajol shares people's judgement about her in past: 'She is dark, she is fat'
Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira does not watch her films on-screen: Here's why

Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira does not watch her films on-screen: Here's why
Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Daughter Suhana Khan on Becoming Maybelline Brand Ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Daughter Suhana Khan on Becoming Maybelline Brand Ambassador
Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.
Ishita Dutta Enjoys Shopping Spree at Local Markets in Lucknow During Film Shoot

Ishita Dutta Enjoys Shopping Spree at Local Markets in Lucknow During Film Shoot
Shahid Kapoor's Intense Look in

Shahid Kapoor's Intense Look in "Bloody Daddy" Draws Comparisons to John Wick
Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'

Anil Kapoor accepts Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'
Ranbir Kapoor once aired 'anti-remakes' views

Ranbir Kapoor once aired 'anti-remakes' views
Ayesha Omar clears the air about her ‘abusive’ ex-fiance

Ayesha Omar clears the air about her ‘abusive’ ex-fiance
Sara Ali Khan talks about her equation with Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan talks about her equation with Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
Nora Fatehi to feature as leading lady in Abhishek Bachchan's next film

Nora Fatehi to feature as leading lady in Abhishek Bachchan's next film