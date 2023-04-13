 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Chrissy Teigen shuts down trolls who mum-shamed her on Italian holiday

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Chrissy Teigen is definitely not letting online trolls disturb her inner peace as she shut down cruel comments on social media over a photo she posted from her trip to Italy.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a loved-up picture of herself walking alongside husband John Legend, who was using a baby carrier to hold the couple’s third child, Esti over the weekend.

Teigen posted the image to Instagram alongside a sweet story from a throwback visit to the country. "just a couple of crazy child-free kids," regarding the couple’s 2007 trip.

She referred to a clothing retailer and continued, "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night.

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew."

The sweet story was hit with online criticism as the couple was bashed over the baby's positioning close to John's chest.

“they needed to figure out ‘how to wear the carrier right,” wrote one troller.

Teigen immediately shut down the criticism and hit back, "'right' is how she is comfortable." The mum-of-three added, "she doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy."

Teigen then reiterated her point and said their child is "safe and happy".

On the other hand, Teigen’s fans praised the adorable snap and story, "Momma and daddy know best what THEIR kids like."

Teigen and John welcomed baby Esti on January 13. They also share Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

