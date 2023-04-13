 
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
Prince Harry outrages Meghan Markle to please father King Charles?

Prince Harry to witness Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony alone on May 6 at the same date as Prince Archie's birthday, allegedly hurting the sentiments of his own family.

The Duke, who reportedly discusses all the matters with his wife Meghan Markle before making any move or decision, has seemingly angered the Duchess as he would travel to the UK without her and children.

Meghan, who accompanied Harry at the Queen's funeral, would surely be wanting to attend the landmark ceremony which is expected to be attend by the world's leaders, celebrities and other dignitaries.

A source, close to the couple, has claimed that Meghan would be happy if she and children, Archie and Lilibet, accompanied Harry to the UK. 

However, the Duchess would be busy in celebrating Archie's 4th birthday at his Montecito Mansion on the same day. 

Harry will reportedly miss his eldest child Prince Archie's big day as he would be witnessing his father and stepmother's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." the palace said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

While, some critics think that Meghan's absence could be a snub to the monarch and the royal family. while, some royal fans think differently as they say King Charles asked Harry not to bring the Duchess with him.

Harry, who would travel to the Britain on a short trip, will not only miss his son's birthday event. He will not even appear on the place balcony.

