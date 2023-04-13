 
entertainment
Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has recently revealed that she doesn’t mind being called a “villain” in her relationship with Mark Consuelos.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Kelly, who is married to Mark for over 26 years, said, “I don't understand when people say, ‘We never fight’.”

Kelly continued, “I go, ‘Oh, they're in trouble’.”

She explained, “Many people we know have gone through a divorce or a separation, and when you ask, ‘Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?’ it's always the same answer: ‘I don't really know’.”

“I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that, and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said, 'Let's work it out….' [Now] we can work it out on camera!” stated the 52-year-old.

Talking about Mark being her new co-host at Live show, Kelly disclosed that we both are ready for their off-screen life to be “an open book” but they won’t air all their dirty laundry on-air.

“We're not going to be like, ‘About that thing you said about my mother…’ [but] we're not afraid to go there,” she mentioned.

Kelly noted, “We also have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark.”

“Neither one of us needs to be the hero,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Kelly expresses her happiness to share screen with her husband, adding, “To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true. We've been so uniquely blessed.”

