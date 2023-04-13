 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason
Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

Joaquin Phoenix on the Beau Is Afraid set laughed hysterically simply at the sight of fellow actor Nathan Lane.

As per EW, the co-star Amy Ryan recalled that despite intense arguments on creative differences with the film's director Ari Aster, the Joker burst into laughter as soon he set eyes on Lane.

"He couldn't look at Nathan without laughing," adding, "And I don't mean giggling, I mean hysterically laughing. The cameras are getting ready, and sound is speeding, and Joaquin, he can't keep it together. I thought, oh my God, we're never going to get this scene done.

The actor continued, "But, in some inhumane nanosecond, it drops away, and he is in that character. So, from my experience working with him, my perspective, he's not one of those actors who needs to stay in this character for extended periods. He is so dialed-in that he can have this genuine, raucous, hilarious moment with Nathan and me and whoever else on set, and then, in a tenth of a second, he's in the scene."

Meanwhile, the film will hit theatres on April 21.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen shuts down trolls who mum-shamed her on Italian holiday

Chrissy Teigen shuts down trolls who mum-shamed her on Italian holiday
Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win

Ryan Reynolds hires £100k jet to fly from Wrexham to NYC after club win
Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar to her father’s grave in Malaysia: Photo

Michelle Yeoh takes Oscar to her father’s grave in Malaysia: Photo
Meghan Markle avoiding UK to hide Archie, Lilibet from racism video

Meghan Markle avoiding UK to hide Archie, Lilibet from racism
Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'

Mia Goth lands role in Marvel's 'Blade'
HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise

HBO Max is developing a TV series based on 'The Conjuring' horror franchise
Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker makes shocking revelations about his meet-up with late Michael Jackson
Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges

Kanye West's mother's vision not working, Donda's ex-tutor alleges
HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia

HBO content head refuses to address J.K. Rowling's transphobia
Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding

Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding
Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner

Fox's 'Stars on Mars' competition series to be hosted by William Shatner
New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year

New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year