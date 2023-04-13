Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle

File Footage

Meghan Markle is standing accused of ‘lighting fires’ all around, only to have Prince William put them out.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “It would be no surprise if her husband staged another necklace-ripping duel over the dog bowl at Kensington Palace such is the visceral anger that remains at the highest levels of the Royal Family.”

According to the DailyMail, “And who could blame the Prince of Wales after the Duke of Delusion's Commonwealth-bashing Netflix reality show and tell-all bridge burning autobiography Spare?”

“At a time when the Windsor's needed to put on a united front to deal with the seismic death of our greatest ever monarch, they have instead spent the past seven months putting out fires purposely lit by the Sussexes.”