time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles hoping Prince Harry ‘will see sense’ and repair relationship

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should’ve already had their invites ripped apart.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Personally, I've been clear I think Charles should have long ago ripped up Harry and Meghan's invitation.”

According to the DailyMail,“Their typically rude refusal to stick to the RSVP date gave him the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

“But the King remains a dedicated father first and foremost who has an almost naïve belief that one day his son will see sense and their relationship will be repaired.”

