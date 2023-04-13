Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Renowned fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has breathed her last at the age of 93, family confirmed on Thursday.

She "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning”, a statement from her family to PA said.

"Dame Mary was one of the most internationally recognised Fashion Designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties," said Mary's family.

They added: "She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion."



The fashion designer was one of the most influential figures in 1960s fashion and is credited with making miniskirts mainstream, and bringing fashion to the masses.

In its touching tribute to the designer, the Victoria & Albert Museum said: "It’s impossible to overstate Quant’s contribution to fashion. She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women. Fashion today owes so much to her trailblazing vision."