Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just branded Meghan Markle’s clarifications regarding her bid to skip the Coronation ‘poppycock’.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “I have no doubt that Meghan's non-attendance comes down, as always, to her massive ego and obsession with being idolised, rather than trying to give the Royal Family a peaceful week.”

According to the DailyMail, “After suffering the indignity of being booed while arriving at St Paul's Cathedral, Meghan couldn't take that risk, especially given she was considering having her children in tow.”

“Meghan's propagandist, that odd little bloke Omid Scobie, popped up within minutes of the official Buckingham Palace statement to suggest the absence is to do with Archie's birthday clashing with the Coronation date. That spin seems nothing more than poppycock.”

