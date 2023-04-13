 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘on a kamikaze mission’ against the royals, at least until he ‘happens to find himself single’.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Having reported on this story up close since Meghan entered the Royal Family, I'm certain that hope is misplaced, at least until Harry happens to find himself single at some point in the future.”

According to the DailyMail, “For the moment, they're on a kamikaze mission to bring down the British monarchy and that's not going to change while they're still raking in millions by slagging off their own flesh and blood.”

