 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Rihanna wowed fans with her fans stunning maternity fashion as she stepped out with her partner A$AP Rocky on a shopping trip as they prepare for welcoming their second baby.

The Diamonds singer and the rapper were spotted looking for baby clothes at Kitson Kids in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Riri and Ricky were clicked holding hands as they made their way down the sidewalk towards the store.

According to DailyMail, Rihanna and Rocky headed over to Riri’s favorite restaurant in Santa Monica after shopping,

The Umbrella crooner, 35, flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a fitted black maxi dress. She paired it with stylish blue puffer jacket.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 and welcomed their baby son last May.

The songstress announced her second pregnancy in February. She surprised fans by revealing her baby bump during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’
Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’ video

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports
Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'

Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'
Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'
BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’

BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’
Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date
'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage
K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation