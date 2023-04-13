Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been bashed for wanting “commercial viability” from the same people “they claim they want to overhaul.”



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “If there was any way Meghan could be at the Coronation without being booed, she would have called up Elton John and begged for his carbon spewing private jet to pick her up from Montecito without a moment of hesitation.”

According to the DailyMail, “After all, the commercial viability of the Sussexes comes directly from their proximity to the Royal Family, an organisation they claim they want to overhaul.”