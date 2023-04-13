 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been bashed for wanting “commercial viability” from the same people “they claim they want to overhaul.”

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “If there was any way Meghan could be at the Coronation without being booed, she would have called up Elton John and begged for his carbon spewing private jet to pick her up from Montecito without a moment of hesitation.”

According to the DailyMail, “After all, the commercial viability of the Sussexes comes directly from their proximity to the Royal Family, an organisation they claim they want to overhaul.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby
Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue
Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report video

Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report
Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’
Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’ video

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports
Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'

Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'
Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'
BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’

BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’
Pedro Pascal on trans sister: 'I need her more than she needs me'

Pedro Pascal on trans sister: 'I need her more than she needs me'