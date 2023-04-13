Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans are shocked to learn that the football superstar is unhappy with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude.

According to El Futbolero reports, Cristiano, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, is annoyed with Georgina’s attitude and feels the influencer is becoming ‘self-centered.’

The reports went viral on the internet following the release of second season of Georgina-starrer Netflix show, Soy Georgina.

Georgina, who is a Spanish-Argentine model, recently landed in troubles for the way she treats her friends.

The social media influencer’s show also come under fire for not being authentic enough and looking glaringly scripted at times.

Recently, fans called her out over a leather boot incident after she was seen lending a pair of expensive designer boots to a person close to her.

Meanwhile, Georgina gave fans a glimpse inside a super luxury yacht she and Cristiano bought for a whopping £5.5million in 2020.

The model reflected on purchasing the lavish boat and gushed about the 'magical' summer they had in 2020 in her latest Instagram post.