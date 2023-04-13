 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women
Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

Toni Collette is in the news these days and this time for her latest movie Mafia Mamma.

During her recent appearance on Channel 9’s The Today Show, Toni revealed that it’s “an empowering movie for women”.

Toni, who parted ways with her husband Dave Galafassi five months ago, said, “One of the things I loved about that movie I think ultimately it's very empowering.”

“This woman is downtrodden, overlooked, treated like (expletive) and then she is side swiped by this invitation to go to Italy and her life completely changes,” explained the Muriel’s Wedding actress.

Toni remarked, “You watch her trajectory as she becomes empowered and comes into a sense of herself.”

The actress pointed out that the “feminist undertone” of the movie is done in a way that’s “not preachy or dogmatic”.

“It doesn't crack the feminist whip too loudly, it is so much fun and it is in this completely gleeful context,” she added.

Earlier, it was reported that Toni had not recovered from her split via Daily Mail.

A source close to Toni disclosed, “She is devastated after her split become so public.”

“The promotional side of movies is something she usually enjoys, but not when her life is a mess,” added the source.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside
Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’
Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets
K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby
Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue
Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report video

Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report
Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’
Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’ video

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports