Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

Toni Collette is in the news these days and this time for her latest movie Mafia Mamma.



During her recent appearance on Channel 9’s The Today Show, Toni revealed that it’s “an empowering movie for women”.

Toni, who parted ways with her husband Dave Galafassi five months ago, said, “One of the things I loved about that movie I think ultimately it's very empowering.”

“This woman is downtrodden, overlooked, treated like (expletive) and then she is side swiped by this invitation to go to Italy and her life completely changes,” explained the Muriel’s Wedding actress.

Toni remarked, “You watch her trajectory as she becomes empowered and comes into a sense of herself.”

The actress pointed out that the “feminist undertone” of the movie is done in a way that’s “not preachy or dogmatic”.

“It doesn't crack the feminist whip too loudly, it is so much fun and it is in this completely gleeful context,” she added.

Earlier, it was reported that Toni had not recovered from her split via Daily Mail.

A source close to Toni disclosed, “She is devastated after her split become so public.”

“The promotional side of movies is something she usually enjoys, but not when her life is a mess,” added the source.