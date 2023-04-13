Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry is being called out for recounting conversations he had with a grief-stricken father, on his darkest of times.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning that even “after Prince Phillip's funeral, grief-stricken Charles and shaken William agreed to a showdown with Harry as a duo.”

Yet according to the DailyMail, “Harry didn't care, still recounting details of that most intimate of conversations in his tawdry tabloid tell-all.”