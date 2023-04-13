 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Katie Holmes has recently revealed she never wanted to be typecast after her hit series Dawson’s Creek.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, Holmes, who rise to fame on the hit teen drama in 1998, shared that she resisted the idea of being cast as “sexy young thing” in the industry.

“I didn’t want to be the sexy young thing. I am not sexy, stated the 44-year-old.

The Batman Begins star continued, “I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn’t try to make me that way.”

Holmes confessed that she was being forced to play the “sexy young thing” after Dawson's Creek ended.

“Yeah, I guess I just wanted to be an actor,” remarked Holmes.

Reflecting on the script of her teen drama, the actress pointed out that she “really appreciated the writing” on the show.

“I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman,” she commented.

Holmes further stated, “And I felt like [creator Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings. So, for me, playing that role, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what that means. Oh, I get that.’ I loved doing it.”

“It was a really fun, profound experience,” she added.

