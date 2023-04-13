 
Alia Bhatt Reveals SS Rajamouli's Advice for Filmmakers: "If the Film Doesn't Work, Make Sure the News Does"

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed some valuable advice she received from renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. According to Bhatt, Rajamouli advised her that if a film doesn't work at the box office, the filmmakers should make sure that the news about the film does.

This advice highlights the importance of publicity and marketing in the film industry, even in the face of a potential failure. By generating buzz and creating a narrative around a film, even a flop can potentially be turned into a success through strong marketing efforts.

Bhatt's revelation has sparked discussions within the industry about the importance of marketing and how it can impact a film's success. It also serves as a reminder that the film industry is not just about creating great content, but also about effectively promoting and publicizing it.

