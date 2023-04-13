Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been praised as 'inspirational' for skipping King Charles III's coronation in May.

British-Nigerian lawyer and academic Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, appeared on Good Morning Britain to support the Duchess of Sussex's decision, calling her 'inspirational' for saying 'no to the most powerful family in Britain'.

The activist and political commentator admired the Duchess for her stance against the royal family, saying she has the "self-worth" to snub the invitation.

"I think Meghan's decision to say no to the most powerful family in Britain and to say no to the most talked about party in town is both admirable and inspiring," Dr Shola added.

She added: "What Meghan is doing is exercising the power of no that comes from a place of self-worth, growth, maturity and self preservation."

The lawyer admitted she doesn't think Meghan turned down the invite because she "didn't feel welcome". I think that any wife out there that has bad in-laws like Meghan has with the Royal Family can deduce that she has drawn a line in the sand," she continued.

Dr Shola went on: "She is saying I will attend royal events, but on my own terms. But what is more powerful is that Meghan is telling the whole world that I am rejecting any notion that because I married into the Royal Family I should be bait for toxicity, rage and abuse. She is saying to society as a whole: you don't get to tell me who I should be as a woman, as a mother and as a wife."

Buckingham palace on Wednesday revealed Prince Harry's plan to attend the coronation alone, adding Meghan would stay in California with her two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.