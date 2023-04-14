 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed
Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed

Heir to British throne Prince William posted his first tweet a day after palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend King Charles coronation without his family in May.

The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and paid a moving tribute to Help for Heroes charity founder who died after a battle with cancer.

Prince William said, “Deeply sad to hear that Bryn Parry has passed away. A life-affirming, inspirational man, his work with @HelpforHeroes made a difference to so many and his legacy will be its continuing impact. My thoughts are with his family and friends. W.”

It was Prince William’s first social media post after Prince Harry’s coronation attendance was confirmed.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle called Walmart Wallis after coronation decision

Meghan Markle called Walmart Wallis after coronation decision

Keanu Reeves says he and Winona Ryder are married 'under the eyes of God'

Keanu Reeves says he and Winona Ryder are married 'under the eyes of God'
LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation
Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family
Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?
Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins
King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir