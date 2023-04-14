Prince William posts first tweet after Harry’s coronation attendance confirmed

Heir to British throne Prince William posted his first tweet a day after palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend King Charles coronation without his family in May.

The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and paid a moving tribute to Help for Heroes charity founder who died after a battle with cancer.

Prince William said, “Deeply sad to hear that Bryn Parry has passed away. A life-affirming, inspirational man, his work with @HelpforHeroes made a difference to so many and his legacy will be its continuing impact. My thoughts are with his family and friends. W.”

It was Prince William’s first social media post after Prince Harry’s coronation attendance was confirmed.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."