time Friday Apr 14 2023
Alia-Ranbir's first wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen notes

Ranbir Kapoors sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the lovebirds one year of togetherness
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the lovebirds 'one year of togetherness'

April 14 marks as the first wedding anniversary of the most-loved couple of B-town; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On this special occassion, the duo's mothers shared special IG posts to wish the lovely couple. Neetu Kapoor, taking it to her instagram, shared an adorable picture of the two from their wedding ceremony and wrote: "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings."

On the other hand, Alia's mother Soni Razdan also dropped a bunch of pictures from their wedding day and wrote: "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …"

Besides both the mother, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned an small yet cute aniversary wish. She wrote: "Happy 1st anniversary to Raha's mummy & daddy."

The Rockstar actor has just retunrned to Mumbai from London after shooting for his upcoming film Animal. It looks like the lovebirds are going to celebrate their first anniversary together in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is soon going to kickstart shoot for Farhan Akhtar's directorial film Jee Le Zaraa, reports Pinkvilla. 

