Royals
Friday Apr 14 2023
Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation

Friday Apr 14, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage for the last time on his visit to UK for King Charles coronation next month, it is disclosed.

The Sun, citing the sources, revealed that Prince Harry will be staying in Frogmore Cottage, close to Adelaide Cottage where his elder brother Prince William lives with Princess Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry will be attending King Charles coronation on May 6 without wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Earlier, there were also reports that the Duke stayed at Frogmore during his court appearance in privacy case last month.

