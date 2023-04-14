 
Showbiz
Friday Apr 14 2023
Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Alia and Ranbir celebrate their first wedding anniversary today
Alia Bhatt once shared her opinion regarding Ranbir Kapoor's former relationships.

One of Alia's old interviews has been circulating over social media on the ocassion of her first wedding anniversary where she is asked about her husband's previous relationships. Her answer leaves everyone awestruck.

The Raazi actress, while talking in an interview, at Filmfare 2019 stated: “Let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it. How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon."

The happily married couple; Bhatt and Kapoor are celebrating their first anniversary today. On this special ocassion Alia Shared a few iconic pictures of her with husband with a caption that read: "Happy Day."

Fans have flooded the comment section with lovely comments. The duo also received lovely anniversary wishes from their mothers; Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, a month after their wedding, shared their first preganacy news. The couple welcomed baby Raha on November 6, 2022, reports Indiatoday. 

