Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report

Experts believe Prince Harry is in store to face one of the “hardest days of his adult life,” that too without Meghan Markle by his side.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “No matter why Harry and Meghan’s have made this coronation decision, that does not change the fact that he now faces having to get through what could end up being one of the hardest days of his adult life solo.”

“Aside from Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, when Meghan was heavily pregnant with Lili, Meghan has been by Harry’s side for the other two major gatherings of Windsors post-Megxit, namely the Jubilee and Her late Majesty’s funeral last September.”

“This time though, he’s set to be a one-duke band. No man is an island, or so John Donne scribbled, but Harry could be about to come very close when he finds himself adrift in a sea of unsmiling faces.”