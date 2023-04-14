Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'utterly mad': 'Constantly insulting everyone'

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been branded ‘beyond mad’ by experts who find their antics against King Charles, to be ghastly.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Robert Jobson's new book Our King makes that abundantly clear with the typically understated former monarch's description of the couple's behaviour as 'quite mad'.”

According to the DailyMail, “And when you think about it, their behaviour remains mad,” he further added.

“Why on earth would Harry put himself through the palaver of turning up to celebrate the father who he has publicly slagged off for the past two years?”

Especially when its almost well-known at this point that “his reception will be beyond frosty.”