 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'utterly mad': 'Constantly insulting everyone'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been branded ‘beyond mad’ by experts who find their antics against King Charles, to be ghastly.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Robert Jobson's new book Our King makes that abundantly clear with the typically understated former monarch's description of the couple's behaviour as 'quite mad'.”

According to the DailyMail, “And when you think about it, their behaviour remains mad,” he further added.

“Why on earth would Harry put himself through the palaver of turning up to celebrate the father who he has publicly slagged off for the past two years?”

Especially when its almost well-known at this point that “his reception will be beyond frosty.”

More From Entertainment:

Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce

Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce
Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor
CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’ video

Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’
Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’ video

Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’
Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé
Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth

Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth
Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’

Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’
BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video
‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama