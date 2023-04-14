 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

The documentary will come out on Dinsey+ and will give fans a look at the process of creating his album
The documentary will come out on Dinsey+ and will give fans a look at the process of creating his album

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has released a glitch film for his new album named D-Day. The album is the third instalment in his Agust D series and will come out on April 21st.

He also released the tracklist for the solo comeback, revealing the collaborations with his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! as well as Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung for the track Snooze. Some of the other tracks are named D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn, and Life Goes On.

He will release his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day globally on April 21st which will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across multiple cities. The documentary will come out on Weverse and Dinsey+ and it will also give fans a look at the process of creating his new album. 

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video
‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama
BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’
Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency
Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV
Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report video

Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report
Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees

Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees
‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify

‘Kill Bill’ by SZA crosses 800 million streams on Spotify
Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her

Toni Collette claims that her film ‘Hereditary’ was healthy for her
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars