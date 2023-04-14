 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘chickening out’ and ‘unwilling to face the music’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is chickening out and is completely unwilling to face the music in any way, shape or form.

Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and accuse Meghan Markle of being a ‘complete chicken’.

Mccain even went as far as to allege, “I believe brave Meghan is chickening out. It seems to me that she is clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public.”

“No matter how tone-deaf she is (and she’s pretty tone-deaf), she must be aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband's home country. She would likely be booed the second the private jet’s wheels touch down.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people
Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder
Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce

Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce
Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor
CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’ video

Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’
Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’ video

Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’
Meghan Markle’s ‘public-relations spin’ a ‘gallant effort’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘public-relations spin’ a ‘gallant effort’