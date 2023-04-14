Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is a “whiny distant cousin” who can’t “even muster a good excuse.”



Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and have gone as far as to brand Meghan Markle ‘a whiny ingrate’.

“Well, we’ve finally crossed the Rubicon,” the expert admitted before starting the conversation off.

“There’s no making amends with the whiny distant cousin who constantly criticizes the wedding plans, only to then skip the big day anyway.”

“After Meghan-I’m-Still-Royalty-Markle has repeatedly trashed the Royal Family, what an insult to King Charles, Prince William - and the entire population of Great Britain. The Sussexes couldn’t even muster a good excuse.”