 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is a “whiny distant cousin” who can’t “even muster a good excuse.”

Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and have gone as far as to brand Meghan Markle ‘a whiny ingrate’.

“Well, we’ve finally crossed the Rubicon,” the expert admitted before starting the conversation off.

“There’s no making amends with the whiny distant cousin who constantly criticizes the wedding plans, only to then skip the big day anyway.”

“After Meghan-I’m-Still-Royalty-Markle has repeatedly trashed the Royal Family, what an insult to King Charles, Prince William - and the entire population of Great Britain. The Sussexes couldn’t even muster a good excuse.”

More From Entertainment:

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé
Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth

Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth
Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’

Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’
BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video
‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama
Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction

Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble
Meghan Markle can’t stomach her ‘stomach purse-lipped in-laws’ video

Meghan Markle can’t stomach her ‘stomach purse-lipped in-laws’
BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’