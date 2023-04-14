 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’

Friday Apr 14, 2023

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for behaving in a ‘pretty cruel’ way, and even accused him of not wanting any kind of reconciliation at all.

Royal commentator Meghan Mccain issued these shocking claims.

They have been shared by the Daily Mail and read, “That love of attention goes for her husband as well. For all his hatred of the media, he sure does share a lot of intimate details of his life with... the media.”

“I’ve read more than I’d care to about Harry's sexual history, his genitalia and his drug use. But, as Omid also made clear, the Prince’s jaunt to London will be a short one.”

For those unversed, the tweet reads, “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

In the eyes of Ms Mccain, “I assume this means there’s no time for Harry to interact in any significant way with his family. That’s pretty cruel.”

“In doing so, ‘once and for all, this demolishes the Sussexes’ claim that they’re interested in reconciliation.” 

