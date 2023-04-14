 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon has reportedly beefed up its security after Olivia Wilde was served child custody papers on stage during last year’s event.

A source told Variety that Olivia was handed over a brown envelope from a court at a time when she was presenting her thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia described the incident as a “sabotage” attempt by her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

However, a source told publication that Jason “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered”.

The outlet also cited CinemaCon sources, stating that the “extra layers of security have been put in place to prevent similar debacles”.

“We take our show very seriously. We said we were going to reevaluate and put into place more intensive plans and protocols, and we have. I’m not at liberty and won’t discuss those specific plans,” explained Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon.

Earlier in an interview in 2021, Olivia spoke out about the incident.

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen,” she remarked.

The actress added, “Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

For the unversed, Jason and Olivia ended their relationship in November 2020, after a seven-year engagement.

Meanwhile, CinemaCon 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas from April 24-27.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé
Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth

Priscilla Presley was concerned for THIS at time of Lisa Marie’s birth
Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’

Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’
BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video
‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama
Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction

Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble
Meghan Markle can’t stomach her ‘stomach purse-lipped in-laws’ video

Meghan Markle can’t stomach her ‘stomach purse-lipped in-laws’
BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’
Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency