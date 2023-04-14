 
Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce

Gisele Bündchen has recently reflected on “regrowth” months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

On Thursday, Gisele took to Instagram and shared a photo of her outside smelling pink tropical flowers.

“The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout,” wrote the 42-year-old.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for its April cover issue, the supermodel shared her views about the end of her 13-year-old marriage.

“It’s like a death and a rebirth,” said Gisele.

The model further stated, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did,” she explained.

Gisele denied the speculation that she forced Tom to retire from the NFL, describing it as “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard”.

I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen said at the time. "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gisele talked about moving forward, adding, “I have dreams. I have my own dreams…”

“You want to show [your children] that, in life, you have to find real fulfilment, not living something that you’re not,” she concluded.

