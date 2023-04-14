Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule

Palak Tiwari clears the air regarding 'Girls should be covered' rule

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, recently spoke out about the controversial comments made by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan regarding women's clothing.

In a recent interview, Salman Khan had said that women should dress modestly and that "just because our country is progressing doesn't mean that everything should become westernised". He had also made a comment about "his girls" in the family, stating that they always cover themselves up.

These comments had received backlash from many quarters, with people accusing Khan of being regressive and patriarchal.

However, Palak Tiwari has now come forward to clarify the context of Khan's comments. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "My father [Abhinav Kohli] had called me and informed me about Salman sir's statement which had been misconstrued by a lot of people. He had meant that one should respect their cultural heritage and wear clothes accordingly."

She went on to explain that her own mother, Shweta Tiwari, always dressed modestly and covered herself up, but that this was a personal choice and not something that was forced upon her.

Palak Tiwari's clarification has been welcomed by many, with some stating that Salman Khan's comments had been taken out of context and that he had been misunderstood.

However, others continue to criticise the actor for his comments, arguing that women should have the freedom to wear whatever they want without being judged or shamed. The debate around women's clothing and personal choice continues to be a contentious issue in India and around the world