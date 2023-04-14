 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Palak Tiwari clears the air regarding Girls should be covered rule
Palak Tiwari clears the air regarding 'Girls should be covered' rule 

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, recently spoke out about the controversial comments made by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan regarding women's clothing.

In a recent interview, Salman Khan had said that women should dress modestly and that "just because our country is progressing doesn't mean that everything should become westernised". He had also made a comment about "his girls" in the family, stating that they always cover themselves up.

These comments had received backlash from many quarters, with people accusing Khan of being regressive and patriarchal.

However, Palak Tiwari has now come forward to clarify the context of Khan's comments. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "My father [Abhinav Kohli] had called me and informed me about Salman sir's statement which had been misconstrued by a lot of people. He had meant that one should respect their cultural heritage and wear clothes accordingly."

She went on to explain that her own mother, Shweta Tiwari, always dressed modestly and covered herself up, but that this was a personal choice and not something that was forced upon her.

Palak Tiwari's clarification has been welcomed by many, with some stating that Salman Khan's comments had been taken out of context and that he had been misunderstood.

However, others continue to criticise the actor for his comments, arguing that women should have the freedom to wear whatever they want without being judged or shamed. The debate around women's clothing and personal choice continues to be a contentious issue in India and around the world

More From Showbiz:

Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over

Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over "Cirkus" failure but grateful for the appreciation
Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim

Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim
Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year

Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year
Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023
Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds

Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds
Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor
SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love

SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love
Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man video

Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man
Alia-Ranbir's first wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen notes

Alia-Ranbir's first wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen notes

Suhana Khan Makes Confident Debut in TV Commercial, Receives Praise from Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan

Suhana Khan Makes Confident Debut in TV Commercial, Receives Praise from Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan
Hrithik Roshan Thanks

Hrithik Roshan Thanks "One Man Army" Vikram Vedha Stuntman Mansoor Khan on Birthday