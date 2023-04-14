 
Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder

Jordan Fisher has recently opened up about his struggles with eating disorder.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fisher recalled being diagnosed with an eating disorder while his wife Ellie Fisher was pregnant with their now 10-month-old son.

“I think it's important to mention we were four months pregnant, five months pregnant, always wanted to be a dad, knew that I was about to achieve that goal and take on the biggest and best project of my life with my partner and best friend,” explained Fisher.

The Broadway star continued, “And I was diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know that I had.”

“I just knew that I had reflux and like all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat,” admitted Fisher.

Fisher revealed that he “didn't realise that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy”.

Fisher told Barrymore how he battled throughout this time, both personally and at work.

“My last couple of months of my contract were very, very difficult physical times for me,” stated the actor

Fisher disclosed, “I lost 30 pounds. I've actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all.”

“And man, I'm so glad that I made it through that desert because here we are now talking to you. I am so much stronger,” he added.

