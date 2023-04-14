 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Friday Apr 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner revealed her kids are hesitant to watch her movies but they have no problem watching their dad, Ben Affleck’s films.

In an interview with InStyle Magazine, the 13 Going on 30 star said that she doesn't expect any of her children, Violet, Seraphina, or Samuel, to watch her new The Last Thing He Told Me series.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," the actor explained. "It's different."

However, the star revealed that they do watch the Argo actor’s films. "They don't mind watching their dad,” Garner shared.

“They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."

But she was able to get her daughter Seraphina on board to read with her the book, The Last Thing He Told Me, on which her latest thriller series is based on.

"I loved, loved, loved the book. I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime, and we could not stop," Garner said.

"It pushed bedtime later and later because the book has this super-propulsive quality, really driven by two things: life-and-death stakes that keep shifting when you least expect it, everything turns on a dime again and again and again."

She said the book also explores "the relationship between this woman who never expected to be a mother and was not particularly gifted at it and this young woman who never expected to have a mother and wasn't really good at that," Garner explained.

"All of that together just made for a really explosive read."

