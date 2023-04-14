Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" despite battling dengue

Raghav Juyal talks about his dedication towards 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan'

Indian dancer and actor Raghav Juyal has revealed the challenging circumstances under which he shot for his latest music video, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan". Juyal, who was battling dengue at the time, spoke about the physical and mental strain he experienced during the shoot.

In a recent interview, Juyal explained that he had been diagnosed with dengue just a few days before the shoot, but didn't want to let the team down. "I was in a lot of pain and had a very high fever, but I didn't want to cancel the shoot because it had been planned for a long time," he said.

Juyal went on to describe the difficulties he faced during the shoot, including struggling to maintain his energy levels and battling through physical discomfort. "It was a very challenging shoot, both physically and mentally. But I'm glad that we were able to finish it and create something that we're all proud of," he added.

Despite the challenges, Juyal's dedication to his craft and his commitment to the project were praised by the video's director and producer. "Raghav is an incredibly talented artist, and we were all blown away by his commitment to the project. He gave it his all, even though he was not feeling well, and we couldn't be happier with the final result," they said.

Juyal, who rose to fame on the dance reality show "Dance India Dance", has become a popular figure in the entertainment industry, known for his impressive dance skills and infectious energy.