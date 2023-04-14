 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Raghav Juyal opens up about shooting for "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" despite battling dengue

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Raghav Juyal talks about his dedication towards Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan
Raghav Juyal talks about his dedication towards 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan'

Indian dancer and actor Raghav Juyal has revealed the challenging circumstances under which he shot for his latest music video, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan". Juyal, who was battling dengue at the time, spoke about the physical and mental strain he experienced during the shoot.

In a recent interview, Juyal explained that he had been diagnosed with dengue just a few days before the shoot, but didn't want to let the team down. "I was in a lot of pain and had a very high fever, but I didn't want to cancel the shoot because it had been planned for a long time," he said.

Juyal went on to describe the difficulties he faced during the shoot, including struggling to maintain his energy levels and battling through physical discomfort. "It was a very challenging shoot, both physically and mentally. But I'm glad that we were able to finish it and create something that we're all proud of," he added.

Despite the challenges, Juyal's dedication to his craft and his commitment to the project were praised by the video's director and producer. "Raghav is an incredibly talented artist, and we were all blown away by his commitment to the project. He gave it his all, even though he was not feeling well, and we couldn't be happier with the final result," they said.

Juyal, who rose to fame on the dance reality show "Dance India Dance", has become a popular figure in the entertainment industry, known for his impressive dance skills and infectious energy.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen house-hunting on wedding anniversary in Mumbai
Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over

Pooja Hegde admits to being upset over "Cirkus" failure but grateful for the appreciation
Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule

Palak Tiwari Clarifies Salman Khan's Girls Should Be Covered Rule
Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim

Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim
Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year

Sanjay Dutt shares special post as 'KGF Chapter 2' completes one year
Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends: 'I guess he’s used to it'
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023
Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds

Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge are dating? Actress finally responds
Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt feels 'happy' on 'first wedding anniversary' with Ranbir Kapoor
SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love

SRK, SS Rajamouli make it to 'Times 100 Most Influential people 2023': Deepika, Alia shower love
Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man video

Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man
Alia-Ranbir's first wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen notes

Alia-Ranbir's first wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen notes