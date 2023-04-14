 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people
Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge has finally made to the cover of Time100 most influential people issue after winning awards for her exceptional performance in The White Lotus.

I just find it baffling, absolutely baffling, that this is happening. But guess what? I really like it,” said the 61-year-old in an interview with Times.

Coolidge, who achieved success during her 30-plus career, told the magazine, “It’s like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something. And now I’m out and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m sure glad they let me out of that box, because this is way better.’”

Not only she’s getting recognised for her work in the industry but now she’s also invited to cool parties.

“People that you don't even know—cool people that I've always respected are inviting me to cool parties and producers and directors that I've admired, I'm actually meeting with them now,” stated the actress.

Coolidge also shared valuable suggestion for younger women who look out outside for acceptance.

“There was just like, a giant chunk of my life that was wasted on trying to get boyfriends who didn’t want me, instead of just, you know, taking care of business and, and working on my own thing,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder
Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce

Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce
Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor
CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’ video

Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’
Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’ video

Meghan Markle a ‘whiny’ woman: ‘What an insult to King Charles’
Meghan Markle’s ‘public-relations spin’ a ‘gallant effort’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘public-relations spin’ a ‘gallant effort’
Meghan Markle is ‘chickening out’ and ‘unwilling to face the music’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘chickening out’ and ‘unwilling to face the music’
Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé