 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?
‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?

Meghan Markle expected to join Kim Kardashian at this year's Met Gala after it was previously claimed that the reality TV star was banned from the fashion extravaganza.

Speaking to The Mirror, a celebrity PR expert said that having the "two controversial celebrities" will "guarantee attention" to the prestigious red carpet event.

"Kim is famous for being famous and a controversial figure, and so is Meghan,” Matt Yanofsky said. "It makes sense Vogue would invite two controversial celebrities.”

“They guarantee press attention, which guarantees eyeballs, which guarantees advertisers money,” he added. "It may be classy, but it’s still all about the Benjamins at the end of the day."

The Kardashians star made headlines after she walked the red carpet wearing the iconic gold dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at last year's ceremony.

Yanofsky claimed that this year will be no different as the reality TV megastar is expected to steal the spotlight again with her attire.

"Kim Kardashian specialises in getting attention for herself. You can bet she will create a splash on the red carpet,” he said.

Dishing on Vogue editor, Anna Wintour’s decision to invite celebrities such as Kim and Meghan, the PR guru said, "Vogue is a high-end, prestige outlet, but prestige doesn't guarantee news coverage.”

"When Anna Wintour first took over Vogue in the eighties, she famously broke from tradition and put celebs on the cover because she knew it would create attention.

"Wintour invites celebrities to the Met Gala for the same reason: She wants attention for her product (in this case, the Met Gala), so Vogue can charge a premium to advertisers who sponsor their live stream of the Gala."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation

Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation
Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'
Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people
Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder
Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce

Gisele Bündchen discusses about ‘regrowth’ months after divorce
Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey breaks his silence on not running for Texas governor
CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident

CinemaCon ramps up its security after Olivia Wilde custody paper incident
Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shares musical birthday tribute to Rob McElhenney
Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’ video

Prince Harry wants ‘no kind of reconciliation’: ‘Pretty cruel’