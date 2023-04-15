 
Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

And Richard Kay, royal journalist and old friend of Diana, said Meghan Markle's interview with Tom Bradby after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was "rather ill-advised."

She suggested that the interview made the Sussex's relations with the royal family worse.

 Referring to the interview which took place after the couple's tour to Africa with their four-month-old, she said, 'They talked about how grim their lives were against a backdrop of one of the most benighted and poorest parts on the globe.”

The journalists' remarks were part of a behind-the-scenes documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In the interview, Meghan discussed the pressures of her new role as a mother and admitted she was “not OK”.

She described her past year as a member of the Royal Family as “hard” and “really challenging”.

“Look, any woman — especially when they are pregnant — you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said. “Then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”

The Duchess added: “It's not enough to just survive something. Right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.”

Looking back on the moment Harry and Meghan opened the so-called royal rift to the public, multiple royal experts described it as an “ill-advised” move which made relations with the royal family “100 times worse”.

