 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Most British people are not interested in the coronation of King Charles, according to YouGov poll.

Many people said they would still watch the coronation and take part in festivities.

35 percent of the people surveyed said they "do not care very much" and 29 percent said they "don't care at all". 

In the survey of more than 3,000 people, 24 percent said they care "a fair amount".

According to the poll, 46 people they are likely to watch the coronation and take part in the related festivities.

The poll results showed that coronation apathy is particularly higher among  younger age groups.

The coronation of King Charles is due to take place on May 6, 2023.


More From Royals:

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir video

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir
Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’
Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family