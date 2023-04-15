Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a low-key taco date on Friday, marking their first public outing since fueling rumors of romantic relationship.

The rumored couple kept a low profile as they were sighted at Los Angeles hotspot Tito’s Tacos, this marked their first outing amid dating rumors.

After attending an art show, the Dune actor, who tried to stay away from the eyes of paparazzi in a baseball hat and face mask, was seen waiting for a ride outside, only to be picked up by Jenner’s Lincoln Navigator.

The Bones and All actor was joined by one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's security guards, who hopped into Chalamet’s car.

Chalamet drove his car behind Jenner’s until reaching the taco point.

The stars went to extreme lengths to keep their meeting a secret, as they enjoyed the tacos at the backseat of Jenner’s SUV.

A few days ago, the reality TV star's car was also spotted at the actor’s Beverly Hills mansion, while she herself was not photographed.

Kylie's heavily tinted Range Rover was seen winding up the driveway of Chalamet’s home on Thursday, with sources telling US Weekly the pair already have “good chemistry” despite still “getting to know” one another.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” the insider revealed.

“Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” they added. “He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to.”

The romance rumors began to make rounds about the makeup mogul 25, and Call Me By Your Name actor, 27 earlier this month.

When an anonymous tipsters told gossip blog DeuxMoi that the pair have been secretly dating since January, just a few months after her split from Travis Scott.