 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

King Charles III wants to honour his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, with a royal title upgrade in the coming years, according to a new royal biography.

Veteran royal reporter and biographer Robert Jobson claimed in his new book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and The Monarch Revealed, that the king was “thrilled” when Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed a baby daughter into their family in 2015, two years after the birth of their eldest child, Prince George.

After his ascension to the throne, Charles granted the dukedom of Edinburgh to his younger brother Prince Edward, which was previously held by their father, Prince Philip.

However, the catch was that once Prince Edward had passed, the title would not be passed on to his children. Now, it seems that Charles may have been saving the title for his granddaughter, with a sweet link to his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Discussions are underway, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte,” a source previously told The Mail on Sunday.

“It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen — who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh — and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession.”

Elaborating on why it might make sense for Charlotte to be styled as the Duchess of Edinburgh in the future, a source told the Mail on Sunday, “Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the royal family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother.”

The source added, “So, it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split
Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'
'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency
'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding video

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding
Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard' video

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?
Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning
Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth video

Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth