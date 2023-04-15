 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry set to face ‘very hard’ time at Coronation without Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

The upcoming Coronation of King Charles III may be a difficult for Prince Harry, who will be attending it sans his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids.

According to Daniela Elser described Harry’s decision in her column for news.com.au as an “epic climb down” and said he will likely be “blanked” by others royals including his closest relatives.

“Harry attending constitutes a climb-down on par with the one Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay made after summiting Everest – news which, incidentally, reached London on the very same day in 1953 as the late Queen’s coronation,” she wrote.

Elser suggested that while the Duke of Sussex mentioned that the ball was in their court, meaning his father Charles and brother William, they haven’t even played the ball.

She added that the Sussexes would fail to “spin” his attendance into a victory and that “this Coronation move qualifies as a humiliation for the Duke of Sussex.”

“Not only is Harry likely to be blanked by the members of his family who actually matter in a monarchical sense, and by the two people who are his closest blood relatives, but all of this is going to be playing out as hundreds of millions of people watch on,” she wrote in her column.

“This could end up being as exquisitely excruciating as watching someone being dumped on live television,” she surmised.

For the Coronation, she suggested that “surviving” the “two-hour” ceremony itself won’t be the end of the “very hard emotional yards” for Harry.

“After the service, the King and Queen will make their way back to Buckingham Palace and will reportedly be followed by a ‘final group of 15’ who will represent the ‘heartbeat and future of [the] family.’”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Lockwood to ‘protect’ his twins amid Lisa Marie Presley will battle

Michael Lockwood to ‘protect’ his twins amid Lisa Marie Presley will battle
John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna

John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna
Simon Cowell wishes to expand his family with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell wishes to expand his family with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her’ video

Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her’
King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more

King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more
Quentin Tarantino films shun depictions of intimacy, 'not part of his vision'

Quentin Tarantino films shun depictions of intimacy, 'not part of his vision'
Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’ video

Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’
Ben Affleck talks being ‘fired’ from multiple jobs and ‘bad’ acting in this movie

Ben Affleck talks being ‘fired’ from multiple jobs and ‘bad’ acting in this movie
'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy visits Oscar the Grouch on 'Sesame Street' video

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy visits Oscar the Grouch on 'Sesame Street'
Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future video

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future
Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split
Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency