Quentin Tarantino films shun depictions of intimacy, 'not part of his vision'

In an interview with the Catalan Spanish newspaper Diari ARA, Quentin Tarantino stated that intimate scenes are not a part of his cinematic vision.

Despite his films featuring some of the most memorable and violent sequences in cinematic history, Tarantino has no interest in portraying lovemaking in his movies, with the exception of a scene in Jackie Brown.

He also mentioned the logistical difficulties of shooting intimate scenes and how it can make everyone feel tense. Tarantino stated that if a scene was ever essential to the story, he would have included it, but so far it hasn't been necessary.

"And the truth is that, in real life, it's a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense." Adding, "if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so. If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn't been necessary."

As measures are taken to ensure intimate scenes are approached sensitively, some men in Hollywood have expressed disdain over the new practices.

With his 10th and final film, The Movie Critic, set to be released soon, it's unlikely that Tarantino will break his no intimate scene streak.

Quentin Jerome Tarantino is an American filmmaker known for his work as a director, writer, producer, and actor. His films are known for their distinctive features, including overtly theatrical depictions of violence, extended dialogue that frequently includes the use of bad language, and allusions to popular culture.