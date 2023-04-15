Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her’

File Footage

Meghan Markle could not come to UK to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles because she does not have “guts” to face people who do not like her, claimed expert.



Discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to skip the historic event, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Express that Markle couldn't face "a country of people that didn't like her.”

"She could have come to the UK, be on the arm of her husband, gone to the Abbey and just thought ’stuff the lot of you’, ‘I’m here, I’m looking gorgeous, I can do this, I’m an actress after all and then we’re going to go home’.

"I think that would have taken guts, because I believe that she really couldn’t face the idea of coming here to an Abbey full of people who didn’t like her,” Seward added. "Potentially a country of people that didn’t like her."

This comes after it was Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s “Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey."

However, the statement added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."