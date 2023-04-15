 
Sci-Tech
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
TDTech desk

This US state has voted to ban TikTok. What’s next for Chinese app in Biden's America?

TDTech desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Amid a flurry of criticism from US officials over the short-video sharing app TikTok, a US state has voted to ban the Chinese-owned social media app, citing threats to security.

According to CBS, Montana became the first state Friday to pass a bill banning TikTok from operating in the state.

However, the report added, the move is bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.

The Montana House voted 54-43 to send the bill to Republican Governor Greg Gianforte for his signature.

"The governor will carefully consider any bill the legislature sends to his desk," according to a statement issued from the governor's office.

The governor has already banned the app on government devices in Montana.

Meanwhile, TikTok said in a statement said: "We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach."

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, is facing growing calls from some US lawmakers to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

Last month, a congressional committee grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about whether the Chinese government could access user data or influence what Americans see on the app.

TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.

The company is working on an initiative called Project Texas, which creates a standalone entity to store American user data in the US on servers operated by US tech company Oracle.

