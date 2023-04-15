 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Pakistan forms body to develop roadmap for speedy adoption of AI

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Strategic Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • Task force to comprise AI experts, representatives from govt and private sectors. 
  • Aims to harness power of AI for Pakistan's development, growth.
  • Ahsan Iqbal says AI would bring transformative changes.

The government has planned to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Strategic Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal formed a 15-member national task force on AI for national development.

The task force will comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

Emphasising the importance of AI for progress in the near future, Iqbal stated that it would bring transformative changes to the fields of economy, governance, and education.

The task force aims to harness the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth while ensuring that the benefits are accessible to all segments of society.

Ahsan Iqbal said that establishing a national task force on Artificial Intelligence is part of the government's commitment to embracing AI and its potential to transform the country's economic landscape positively.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2018 had set up a national centre for AI, said the planning minister, adding that Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens by investing in this field. 

He stressed the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development for Pakistan. The integration of artificial intelligence in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionise these sectors and bring about significant progress, said the minister. 

Iqbal pointed out that from improving decision-making processes to personalised medical treatments and enhancing learning experiences, AI can offer solutions that were previously unattainable.

