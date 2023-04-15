 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wants to meet King Charles ahead of coronation?

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry wants to meet King Charles ahead of coronation?

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to meet his father King Charles and brother Prince William ahead of coronation.

The GB News, citing sources, revealed that Prince Harry wants to reconcile with King Charles and brother Prince William as the Duke is aware that the event will be "pretty much the most important day" of the monarch’s life.

The source told the publication, "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered.

"He isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”

The Mirror, per GB News, reported, “He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."

The report comes days after Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet. 

More From Royals:

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Diana's friend blames Meghan's old interview for strained relationship with royals

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir video

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir
Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry to stay at Frogmore Cottage for last time during King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘disappointed’
Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Prince Harry comes to King Charles' rescue

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle files amended complaint against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family