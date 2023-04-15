Prince Harry wants to meet King Charles ahead of coronation?

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to meet his father King Charles and brother Prince William ahead of coronation.

The GB News, citing sources, revealed that Prince Harry wants to reconcile with King Charles and brother Prince William as the Duke is aware that the event will be "pretty much the most important day" of the monarch’s life.



The source told the publication, "Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered.



"He isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”

The Mirror, per GB News, reported, “He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed."

The report comes days after Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.