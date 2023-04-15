 
Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘relishes engaging in games against the palace’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle appears to relish in vengeful games seemingly against paid advice.

Royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey issued these shocking admissions.

She believes, “Control is key - and in withholding their confirmation for months, Harry and Meghan ensured that the ball remained in their court.”

Especially considering “The couple seems to relish engaging in games of cat and mouse with the palace - sometimes seemingly against paid advice.”

According to NZ Herald, “Yet they also knew they would stand accused of ‘snubbing’ the King’s big day if neither of them were in attendance.”

“Having recently announced that they have opted to use their children’s royal titles - which were conspicuous in the palace’s announcement - it would have looked rather hypocritical of the fifth-in-line to the throne (and don’t you forget it) to skip the biggest event in the Court Circular since 1953.”

