Prince Harry to live under ‘house arrest’ during his visit to UK for King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry to live under ‘house arrest’ during King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry will likely to spend time at Frogmore Cottage under ‘house arrest’ during his stay in UK for King Charles coronation next month.



The Duke of Sussex has been denied round the clock police protection and reportedly asked he will have to provide his own privately funded bodyguards if he takes part in any social activity outside of the main events, according to Mirror.

The publication quoted former head of royal protection for the Met Police, Dai Davies, as saying: “If Harry is as concerned about his safety as he has made clear to the High Court, then he faces the prospect of essentially living under house arrest when he’s in the UK.

“Of course he will be protected by (police) officers when attending the main events, but if he fancies doing anything else then he’ll have to pay for his own security if he is that concerned.”

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.