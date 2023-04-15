Kate Middleton warning or Archie’s birthday! Why Meghan Markle decides not to attend coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will be attending King Charles coronation without his family—wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.



Meghan and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie had shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

Although the real reason behind couple’s decision is unclear, Scobie also posted a possible reason why Meghan decided not to attend.

Scobie tweeted, “I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.”

Now, a royal expert has claimed that it was Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, who put a stop to Meghan coming to this event.

Kate Middleton allegedly sent a warning to Meghan Markle over attending the coronation.

Royal expert Tom Bower alleged that Kate warned Meghan, “If she [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back.”